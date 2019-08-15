CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Grand Rapids metro area will soon get its fourth Chick-fil-A.

The Cascade Township board approved a measure during their Wednesday meeting that would allow construction to move forward. The fast food chain will take the former location of Romano's Macaroni Grill.

The Macaroni Grill will be torn down, before construction on Chick-fil-A begins in spring of 2021. It is then set to open the following fall.

The long timeline is designed to allow Chick-fil-A's location three miles away at the corner of the East Beltline and 28th Street to grow.

"Grand Rapids has been a great, great market for us. We're excited," said Jennifer Santell, the principal development lead for Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is also working on its first standalone locations in the Detroit area.

