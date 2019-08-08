GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — If the Cascade Meijer is your regular grocery store, you've probably seen the eyesore that used to be the Macaroni Grill because you can't miss it.

Trash outside of vacant Macaroni Grill Trash outside of vacant Macaroni Grill.

But it won't be an eyesore anymore, because next Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Cascade Township Board will vote on putting a Chick-Fil-A there.

Needless to say, if this passes, Chick-Fil-A fans will be thrilled.

It's expected to pass in part because the building is designed for dining already. One of the few additions would be to construct a drive-thru lane.

This would be the fourth location in the immediate area. There is another location three miles to the west.

The board is meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cascade Branch of the Kent District Library. Anyone interested is able to attend and make a public comment.

