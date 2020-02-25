SANDUSKY, Ohio — If hot dogs, burgers or chicken tenders aren't your style, Cedar Point has something new just for you.

The park will offer vegan and vegetarian food options this season at the new Wild Turnip location, which will be found at the end of the Frontier Trail near Thunder Canyon.

The menu items include a power salad bowl with broccoli, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and kale with a blood orange shallot vinaigrette. You can also feast on a plant-based bratwurst with sauerkraut and gluten-free personal pan cheese pizzas made with a cauliflower crust.

Yum!

In other food news, Cedar Point is permanently closing Pinks -- the hot dog restaurant near the front of the park -- to make room for a new macaroni and cheese eatery.

Cedar Point is also renovating the Corral for the 2020 season along with "a re-invented exterior, updated menu and "walk-in experience with serving lines designed to deliver food quickly and efficiently."

The park, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, officially opens to the general public on Saturday, May 9. See what else is new in 2020 HERE.

RELATED: Cedar Point giving away lifetime tickets: Here’s how you can enter

RELATED: Cedar Point building new entry toll plaza to ‘better streamline traffic flow' for 2020 season

RELATED: Cedar Point makes changes to Fast Lane tickets for 2020 season

RELATED: Cedar Point shows off first look at new Corral restaurant as 150th season approaches

RELATED: Cleveland, Cedar Point shine on ‘The Bachelor’ as contestants express unexpected love for Northeast Ohio

RELATED: Cedar Point raises price of 2020 Gold Pass

RELATED: Cedar Point reveals new ride, lifetime ticket for 2020 season