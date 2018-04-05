GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's Cinco de Mayo and we are celebrating with some authentic fare! Mary and Humberto Alvarez from Tacos El Cunado joined the weekend morning team, to share their famous tacos and to talk about some special festivities happening Saturday at their location located at 1024 Bridge St NW in Grand Rapids.

The event will feature taco specials, music and City Built Brewing will be pouring beer. Proceeds from beer sales will go to Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan to help fight lead poisoning and keep kids in the Grand Rapids neighborhoods safe.

