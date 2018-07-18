GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - It's an American treat, the hot dog and Wednesday July 18, 2018 is "National Hot Dog Day."

With hundreds of ways to eat them, specialty hot dog restaurants are opening around the country. Including one family owned joint on South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

1 Bun has been open for about a year, and while their dogs are what they're most known for, it's the atmosphere, that keeps customers coming back.

"The ambiance of the restaurant, people come in, they really like the pool table, they like the piano, they like the countertops, a lot of people compliment the countertops for some reason," 1 Bun Manager Michael Loveland said.

"It's all about Grand Rapids, I'm from here, I come here, feels like home, they treat me like family," a customer said. "I didn't even know it was national hot dog day actually."

"Everything is in a hot dog bun, so your hamburgers are rectangular patties, sloppy j's are in the hot dog bun," Loveland said.

Everything is made fresh, everyday. "Even our burgers, our sloppy joe, we make fresh every day," Loveland adds.

However you eat your hot dogs, 1 Bun's has you covered.

"We have a lot to offer, just have to come down and see us," Loveland said.

We have a list of some other local deals for National Hot Dog Day.

