KENTWOOD, Mich. — The first West Michigan location of the Cheesecake Factory is opening on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The new restaurant is launching as a part of the Woodland Mall expansion project, which had its grand opening earlier this fall. Stores like Urban Outfitters and Von Maur opened where the old Sears department store was located.

Cecily McCabe with Woodland Mall previously told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they are thrilled to have the Cheesecake Factory coming to the area.

"We've been trying to convince Cheesecake Factory that Grand Rapids was the place to be for over four years so we finally acquired them," said McCabe.

There is only one other location of the Cheescake Factory in Michigan, and it is in Novi at the Twelve Oaks Mall.

The Woodland Mall location will open its doors at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 is also Election Day.

