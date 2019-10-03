Conagra Brand Inc. is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of chicken and rice product due to a packaging mix-up and undeclared allergens.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products. According to a press release, the products may contain contain milk and wheat an that is not indicated on the label.

Produced and packaged in January, the recall impacts 7.5 ounce canned microwaveable bowls of "Chef Boyardee rice with chicken and vegetable." The products have a package code of 210090151050045L with a best by date of Jul082020 on the bottom.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 794” on the bottom of the bowl and were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

The company was made aware of the mix-up after consumers complained that bowls of microwavable beef ravioli were mislabeled as chicken with rice and vegetables.

For more information, click here.