Below are the ingredients and instructions for making Chef Char's Prime Rib.

Prime Rib Ingredients:

5-10 pounds boneless rib roast

Kosher salt and ground pepper to generously coat roast

Butter Rub Ingredients:

2 sticks salted butter

1 Tablespoon dried rosemary

1 Tablespoon dried thyme

1 Tablespoon dried parsley

1 Tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Butter Rub Directions:

Melt butter in microwave for 1-2 minutes. Add dried herbs, salt and pepper and stir.

Prime Rib Directions:

Generously coat rib roast with kosher salt and pepper. Place rib roast in a large baking dish and preheat oven to 500 degrees F. Pour melted butter rub ingredients over rib roast and place roast in preheated oven. Calculate the time for active cooking of the roast by multiplying the weight of the roast by five minutes for each pound of roast. Round up to the nearest minute and add one more minute to the time calculated. (Example: a 6.48 pound roast x 5 minutes = 32.4 so round up to 33 minutes and add one more minute for a cooking time of 34 minutes at 500 degrees F.) Once timer goes off for the active cooking time, shut off oven and leave roast in oven without opening door for 2 hours. After the active cooking time plus two hours in cooling oven, remove roast from oven and slice to serve. Reserve cooking juices from pan to serve with roast as “au jus” or make a gravy with reserved pan juices by boiling juices and adding corn starch slurry. Serve with potatoes, veggies or other sides and enjoy!

