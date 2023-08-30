Chick-fil-A grand opening on Alpine Avenue set for next week

The brand new Chick-fil-A will be welcoming hungry patrons starting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER, Mich. — Nearly a year after the Golden Corral closed its doors on Alpine Avenue in Walker, the new restaurant taking its place is getting ready for its grand opening.

The brand new Chick-fil-A will be welcoming hungry patrons starting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

This will be the second Chick-fil-A in the City of Walker and the restaurant chain has been working with city leaders to make sure their isn't any added traffic congestion with the opening of the new location.

"Alpine is a busy road for us, there's absolutely no doubt. But we know based on the success that we had with [the Lake Michigan/Wilson location], things are gonna go fine here because we planned for it. Chick-fil-A knows what they're doing. They've been a great corporate partner. So we work very well together and just planning for, you know, especially that first day," said Walker Mayor Gary Carey.

The new location is located at the corner of Alpine Avenue and Old Orchard Drive in Walker.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.