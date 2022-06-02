Chick'nCone announces first West Michigan location

Chick'nCone is a fast food franchise that is known for their unique take on chicken and waffles.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A brand new fast food franchise that is known for its unique take on chicken and waffles is heading to Grand Rapids.

Chick'nCone announced Thursday that they plan to open a new franchise location near Celebration Cinema North, just off the Beltline.

The restaurant will be the second location in Michigan, with the first in Madison Heights on the east side of the state.

Chick'nCone offers a "portable version of chicken and waffles" where the fried chicken is served in a waffle cone. The restaurant offers six different sauces for people to try.

The franchise started as a food truck and catering service and eventually opened its first location in New York City after social media buzz.

The fast food chain currently has 23 locations with 27 more opening this year.

“Our family of eight are excited to be included in what encompasses the true American dream. We have always taught our family that what really matters in life is to learn something new every day, make a difference and laugh! We instantly fell in love with everything Chick’nCone! The logo, the colors, the vibe, the smell, EVERYTHING! We dream big and put our passion and drive into everything we do and we can’t wait to serve you!” says franchisee, Ann Murad about the new venture in Grand Rapids.

Chick'nCone plans to have their grand opening at 2090 Celebration Drive NE, Suite 124 in Celebration Village in fall of 2022.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.