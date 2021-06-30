Chipotle offering 'BOGO' entrees Tuesday in support of White House's National Month of Action for Vaccinations

Customers simply need to say "Friends BOGO" to the cashier to redeem the offer July 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering buy-one, get-one free entrees Tuesday, July 6 from 3 p.m. local time to close at participating U.S. locations.

Customers simply need to say "Friends BOGO" to the cashier to redeem the offer.

The offer is in support of the White House's National Month of Action for Vaccinations in an effort to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated," said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a press release.

The offer is not valid for online or mobile app orders, and there is a limit of two free items per customer and transaction.

