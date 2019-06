TAMPA, Fla. — Forget taco Tuesday, nurses can head to Chipotle for a buy-one-get-one deal June 4.

Chipotle said there were no scrubs necessary to snag the deal, nurses just need to bring a valid form of identification to any store across the country. The ID could be their nurse’s license or hospital ID.

The deal includes burritos bowls, salads, tacos or whatever nurses want to order to celebrate.

You can find more information and a Tampa Bay location here.