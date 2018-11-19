GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - 'Tis the season for chocolate turkeys!
Chocolates by Grimaldi is offering 12” tall semi-solid turkeys and smaller semi-solid foil wrapped turkeys, in addition to their hand-poured turkeys, available in milk and dark chocolate.
They also offer a variety of other chocolates in all shapes and sizes.
Place you order at www.chocolatesbygrimaldi.com or by calling 616-935-7740.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM