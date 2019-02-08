GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Delivery.com, one of America's largest food delivery services is now serving Grand Rapids.

Their service brings you

Food delivery

Alcohol delivery

Grocery delivery

Laundry delivery

Local restaurants such as Family Work, China Buffet and Olga's Kitchen will be available on their website immediately.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter