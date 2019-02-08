GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Delivery.com, one of America's largest food delivery services is now serving Grand Rapids. 

Their service brings you

  • Food delivery 
  • Alcohol delivery 
  • Grocery delivery 
  • Laundry delivery 

Local restaurants such as Family Work, China Buffet and Olga's Kitchen will be available on their website immediately. 

