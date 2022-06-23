Here's where you can celebrate National Detroit-Style Pizza Day in West Michigan

Get a little slice of Detroit right here on the west side of the state for National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.

MICHIGAN, USA — June 23 is National Detroit-Style Pizza Day and there are several West Michigan pizzerias that are ready to help you celebrate.

But, before getting to the list of pizzerias, you might be asking yourself, what's the difference between Detroit-style and normal pizza?

What is Detroit-style pizza?

Detroit-style pizza is a deep dish pizza with a little bit of a twist. First, the crust is usually thicker than the average deep dish pizza's. Then, a Detroit-style pizza is layered differently than other pizzas.

The order that the toppings go on the pizza is very important. Detroit-style pizza has the toppings directly on the crust, followed by the cheese and finally the sauce goes on top of everything. There are variations in the topping order, as some pizzerias will put the toppings on top of the cheese or the sauce on the bottom. But Detroit-style aficionados will say that there is only one way of doing it.

Where can you find Detroit-Style pizza in West Michigan?

Buddy's is widely considered to be the original Detroit-style pizzeria in the country, having its roots in Detroit in the 1930s. Buddy's first introduced their Detroit-style pizza in 1946 and is said to be the best in the state by many. Buddy's has a location in Grand Rapids.

Quarantino's is a little slice of Detroit right here in Grand Rapids. The pizzeria popped up during the pandemic and continues to serve a full menu of Detroit-style pizzas for carryout and delivery.

Jet's is a pizzeria chain that started in the 1970s in Sterling Heights. Nearly 50 years later, Jet's sells normal pizza and Detroit-style pizza in 19 different states. You can find Jet's Pizza in most areas of West Michigan.

This Detroit-based pizza company is one of the largest pizza chains the in world, and it just recently added a Detroit-style pizza to its menu. You can find these pizzerias all over the area.

Pizza Hut also recently jumped on the Detroit-style pizza craze and now offers their own version on their menu. You can also find Pizza Hut restaurants all over West Michigan.

If you know of a pizzeria in West Michigan that serves Detroit-style pizza that we missed, let us know and we will add it to the list.

