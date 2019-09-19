GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's easy to want to try the latest diet and as a result, there can be many misconceptions and inaccurate information. Registered dietitian Wendy Brookhouse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon to help clarify some diet misconceptions.

The first diet misconception is "everyone should avoid gluten, because it's a healthier diet."

Wendy gives the example of poor nutrient common choices for a gluten-free diet including flour tortillas and white rice vs the nutrient dense gluten free grains of corn tortillas, Quinoa and long grain brown rice.

Another common misconception is that "all calories are the same."

Wendy gives the example between a snickers bar vs apple and low sodium peanuts. The two have the same amount of calories, but the apple and peanuts has better nutrition.

The last misconception Wendy tackles is "to lower cholesterol, you must avoid high-cholesterol foods."

She uses the example of a large egg vs a croissant and powdered sugar donut to clear up this misconception.

