CASCADE, Mich. — The Donut Conspiracy is set to open its third location on Monday in Cascade.

Founded in 2017, The Donut Conspiracy opened its first location in Knapps Corner at 1971 E. Beltline Ave NE. The shop offers classic donuts and signature flavors including Maple Bacon Long Johns, Peanut Butter Cup, Fruity Pebbles and more.

The donut bakery opened two more stores this year, adding to the flagship in Knapps Corner. A Grandville location opened in May.

The shop plans to have a soft opening at the Cascade location, 6783 Cascade Road SE, on Sunday from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. or until they sell out. The grand opening is on Monday at 6 a.m.

The 1,500-square-foot production facility and store in Cascade will offer varieties of donuts, a full-service coffee bar with a barista and seating for 24 people. Owner Brooke Lavender told 13 ON YOUR SIDE earlier this year, that she plans to offer custom wedding cakes at this location.

According to Lavender, the new store will create about 20 jobs.

For more information about The Donut Conspiracy, visit: facebook.com/thedonutconspiracy.

