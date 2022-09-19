Downtown Market hosting annual fundraiser in October

The fundraiser focuses on supporting food entrepreneurs, expanding opportunities for the underserved, impacting the local food economy and empowering the workforce.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting its annual fall fundraiser to benefit the Downtown Market Education Foundation.

"Small Plates, Big Impact" takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Market Hall in the Downtown Market.

The event benefits the Downtown Market Education Foundation's job training and entrepreneur programs by supporting food entrepreneurs, expanding opportunities for the underserved, impacting the local food economy and empowering the workforce.

The Downtown Market is home to a 24/7, 5,000-foot Incubator Kitchen that supports hundreds of food entrepreneurs each year by providing kitchen space, technical assistance and one-on-one support.

The Incubator Kitchen offers free services and subsidized rates for low-income and minority entrepreneurs and business owners, increasing their chances for success.

The event costs $100 per person and includes food, drinks and an afterparty. Dress code is business casual attire.

Tickets can be purchased at DowntownMarket.com.

