Tuesday marks the 15th annual Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day.
Customers who dress as a cow can get a free entrée until 7 p.m.
Here's how it works:
Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).
Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.
Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)
The offer can't be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app.
Chick-fil-A’s website said 1.95 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day in 2018.
Here's where to find a location near you.
