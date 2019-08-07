Tuesday marks the 15th annual Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day.

Customers who dress as a cow can get a free entrée until 7 p.m. 

Here's how it works:

  1. Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).

  2. Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.

  3. Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)

Chick-fil-A’s website said 1.95 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day in 2018.

Here's where to find a location near you.

