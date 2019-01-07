GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of Grand Rapids' tastiest competition kicked off today.

For people with an adventurous palate who love trying the best our local restaurants have to offer, the day has finally arrived. Monday, July 1 marks the beginning of Grandwich 2019.

The popular competition is back for its ninth year, and you get to help decide which of 29 restaurant makes the best 'wich in the entire city.

Between now and Saturday, July 20, you can vote for your favorites.

The top 10 announcement comes on Monday, July 22. Judges will try each of those finalists before deciding who has earned sandwich supremacy.

Here's a full list of Grandwich participants:

Big E’s Sports Grill

Blue Dog Tavern

Brewery Vivant

Brick and Porter

City Built Brewing Company

CitySēn Lounge

Garage Bar and Grill

Grain Sandwich Shop

Grand Rapids Brewing Company

Grand Woods Lounge

Gravity Taphouse Grille

Hopcat

Jonny B’z

Kitchen 67

New Holland Brewing Co

One Bourbon

PHO 616

Roam by San Chez

Rockwell / Republic

San Chez Bistro

Slows BarBQ

Social House

Stella's Lounge

Sundance Grill

Terra GR

The Bull's Head Tavern

The Friesian Gastro Pub

The Holiday Bar

Two Scotts Barbecue

For more information about the participants and this year's sandwiches, check out the official Grandwich Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.