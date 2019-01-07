GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of Grand Rapids' tastiest competition kicked off today.
For people with an adventurous palate who love trying the best our local restaurants have to offer, the day has finally arrived. Monday, July 1 marks the beginning of Grandwich 2019.
The popular competition is back for its ninth year, and you get to help decide which of 29 restaurant makes the best 'wich in the entire city.
Between now and Saturday, July 20, you can vote for your favorites.
The top 10 announcement comes on Monday, July 22. Judges will try each of those finalists before deciding who has earned sandwich supremacy.
Here's a full list of Grandwich participants:
Big E’s Sports Grill
Blue Dog Tavern
Brewery Vivant
Brick and Porter
City Built Brewing Company
CitySēn Lounge
Garage Bar and Grill
Grain Sandwich Shop
Grand Rapids Brewing Company
Grand Woods Lounge
Gravity Taphouse Grille
Hopcat
Jonny B’z
Kitchen 67
New Holland Brewing Co
One Bourbon
PHO 616
Roam by San Chez
Rockwell / Republic
San Chez Bistro
Slows BarBQ
Social House
Stella's Lounge
Sundance Grill
Terra GR
The Bull's Head Tavern
The Friesian Gastro Pub
The Holiday Bar
Two Scotts Barbecue
For more information about the participants and this year's sandwiches, check out the official Grandwich Facebook.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.