MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Hernandez siblings left the Jalisco region of Mexico about 30 years ago bringing with them culinary traditions that they grew up with. Jose, Jorge and Rosanna Hernandez grew up in the kitchen. They even went so far as to stage cooking contests from the age of four, that Rosanna typically won.

“When it comes to cooking, she is the master,” Jose said with a laugh.

The family opened El Tapatio in 2004 with a dream of bringing authentic Jalisco cuisine to West Michigan. Food from that region includes shredded pork or beef and also the inclusion of fragrant spices and vegetables like cilantro and onions. The menu here boasts truly authentic Mexican food from the tortas (Mexican sandwich) to the cazuela (shredded pork) tacos.

“We wanted to show our customers that there’s more than just ground beef,” Jose said. “There’s a whole variety of different tacos and different flavors.”

The family owned business has seen its popularity rise as its success continues grow. Last year, El Tapatio was ranked the #1 Mexican restaurant in the state of Michigan. That recognition speaks volumes to the quality of ingredients and services you can find at this hidden gem in Muskegon.

“We’ve been working really hard to get our name out there,” Jorge said. “We’re still working really hard to get our name out there.”

It could maybe go without saying but sometimes working with one’s siblings in a business could prove to be detrimental to the relationship. But at El Tapatio, it’s that close family bond and atmosphere that keeps folks coming back for more.

“Family doesn’t have to go its separate ways,” Jose explained. “We do have, you know, little disagreements and things. But at the end of the day, he’s my brother and she’s my sister. We’re all family.”