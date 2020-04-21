13 ON YOUR SIDE has partnered with Feeding America West Michigan to help our community.

Many people in West Michigan are struggling to put food on the table in this time of lay-offs and lock-down orders. Tuesday, April 21st is Giving From Home Day, so we are asking those who can help to donate.

Feeding America West Michigan is a food bank that helps distribute food in our community. You can learn more about them at their website.

If you can make a donation, please do so by clicking here.

If you need help, you can find food pantries at this link.

