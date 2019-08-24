GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beef & Broccoli Burgers

Yield: 4 Burgers

Ingredients:

1 cup Grilled Broccoli, chopped

1 tsp Garlic, Chopped

2 Tbls Soy Sauce

1 tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbls Sesame Seeds, toasted

¼ cup Scallion, chopped

¼ cup Hoisin Sauce

Hot Sauce to taste

4 5 ounce burger patties

4 Brioche Burger Buns

½ cup Cream Cheese

Lettuce, as needed

Directions:

Mix together grilled broccoli, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesames seeds, scallion, hoisin and hot sauce. Set this mixture to the side. Grill the burgers to your liking, allowing them to rest for a few minutes before serving (this will help the burger juices stay inside of the meat). Toast the brioche buns, and spread each side of the bun with cream cheese. Top the bottom bun with lettuce, and then the burger patty. Place about a half cup of the broccoli mixture on top of the burger patty, and put on the top bun. Serve immediately.

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Grilling Contest:

The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is starting the tailgating season with its first-ever grilling contest, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Grilling Contest. The contest invites fans to submit their best grill recipes along with pictures for a chance to win a new grill as well as four tickets to next year's championship happening at Harbor Shores Resort from May 19 to 24.

“The 2020 Championship marks the 10th anniversary of our partnership with the PGA of America and sponsorship of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship,” says Deb O’Connor, director of global partnerships for KitchenAid. “This Championship gives us a platform to connect with customers and showcase the brand’s complete product line for chefs, bakers and grilling enthusiasts. We welcome recipes from chefs, makers and grill masters of all ages and skill levels.”

“We partnered with a local chef, Food Network star and Spring Baking Champion Cory Barrett for the contest to reinforce the message that anyone can be a grill master in our competition, even a professional baker,” says Ryan Ogle, Championship Director for the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We know our golf and foodie fans love healthy competition and we are excited to bring that competition off the green and onto the grill.”

Participants can submit their entries until Sept. 3. You can do so by clicking here and following the contest link to fill out the corresponding information. You can also post on your own social media, using the hashtag #KitchenAidSPGA.

