New Taco Bell opening in Grandville July 17

Border Foods has announced they're bringing a new Taco Bell restaurant to Grandville, and with it an opportunity to get free tacos for a year.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Border Foods announced they're bringing a new Taco Bell restaurant to Grandville next week. The new restaurant will be located at 4629 Wilson Ave. SW. and will open July 17.

In celebration of the new restaurant Border Foods shared they also plan to give out exclusive Border Foods gold cards to the first 50 visitors. The card entitles its owner to one free taco per week for a year.

“We are thrilled to join the Grandville community and can’t wait to welcome its taco enthusiasts to our brand-new restaurant,” said Border Foods President Aaron Engler.

The new restaurant will be Border Foods' 55th restaurant in the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo area, 61st restaurant in Michigan and the company’s 240th restaurant in the upper Midwest. LouAnn Hansen, region coach at Border Foods, said their team is eager to serve all of the visitors to the new restaurant.

“From customers to future employees, we look forward to getting to know members of the Grandville community and providing good food and good service,” Hansen said.

Border Foods is still hiring for its new location, as well as at some of its other locations. For more information on how to apply you can visit borderfoods.com.

