GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan food pantries are offering reduced services and are providing takeaway meals to those who need it amidst the COVID-19 food services restriction.

Effective Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that all restaurants and bars statewide prohibit dine-in services. Takeaway and delivery services are still allowed.

Here is a list of food pantries that are offering reduced services or take-away options:

God's Kitchen Take-Away Meal Service

Dining room closed. Takeaway pickup located at the back of the building. Diapers and wipes available for existing clients.

Address: 303 S. Division Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Service times: Monday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Muskegon Food Pantry

Drive-thru or walk-up service available. Diapers and wipes available for existing clients.

Address: 1095 Third St., Muskegon, MI 49441

Service times: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Kent Connect

Food donations will not be accepted. Clients can receive their monthly pantry items by driving up to the building during any one of the following days:

Wednesday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

North Kent Connect is asking the community to purchase a food box through their website. Each box costs $13.75 and will provide a family of four with five meals.

