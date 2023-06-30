Food Truck Fridays cancelled due to air quality

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids is cancelled this week due to air quality concerns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers of Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park have cancelled Friday night's event due to air quality concerns.

Organizers of the event posted the notice on Facebook Thursday night, saying in part:

"Unfortunately for the health and safety of everyone, we are going to cancel Food Truck Fridays this week. The air quality is still unhealthy for everyone. We have been monitoring it all week and had hoped that it would clear up before event time. Though that is looking to not be the case. We know this decision will be sad, but we love our community and want to make sure we are always doing the best that we can. We want everyone to remain healthy and safe."

Food Truck Fridays will be back next Friday and will continue through Sept. 1.

Air quality on Friday is listed in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category for Grand Rapids and much of the surrounding area, according to AirNow.gov.

Throughout the week, West Michigan has seen some of the worst air quality in the nation, and residents have been encouraged to stay inside.

While the air quality concerns were largely due to the Canadian wildfires earlier in the week, they are being caused by high ozone levels on Friday.

