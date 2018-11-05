GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Forty Acres Soul Kitchen is opening their doors.

The American restaurant and bar will be serving classic soul food at their location in the Wealthy Street Business District.

"Forty Acres welcomes community members from every culture to come celebrate our authentically American heritage with classic soul food, a superior dining experience, and an unapologetic story to tell," said the owner Darel Ross.

Soul food was one of America's original cuisines, harvested and prepared by slaves on plantations during the Industrial Revolution.

"Forty Acres supports and honors our African American traditions as well as our community," said Lewis Williams, another owner of the restaurant. "It gives everyone an opportunity to taste the original Americana and enjoy the food that has nourished this country from the beginning."

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen is located at 1059 Wealthy Street SE. It opens Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM