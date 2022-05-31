Free meals for Ottawa County kids under 18 this summer

Seven different local area school districts in Ottawa County are participating in Meet Up and Eat Up 2022, providing free meals for students 18 and under.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) partnered with community members to provide free meals for kids under the age of 18.

Meet Up and Eat Up 2022 is part of the MDE's Summer Food Service Program, which helps fill the gaps in meals that would normally be provided at school for the summer.

There are seven school districts in Ottawa County that are participating in the program to provide free breakfasts, lunches and snacks to community members.

The meals and snacks provided are healthy and nutritious to make sure area children are eating well during the summer months.

Below is a list of all of the locations, times and dates the meals and snacks will be provided.

Meet Up and Eat Up Allendale Location

Allendale Meadows: 11400 Boyne Blvd.

Monday - Thursday: June 20-23, 27-30, July 11-14, 18-21, 25-28

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.

Meet Up and Eat Up - Coopersville Area Locations

Coopersville High School: 198 East St.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Veterans Park: 254 W. Randall St.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: July 12 - Aug. 11

Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45p.m.

Timberline Estates Mobile Home Park: 260 Pin Oak Dr.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Meals served at the playground

Coopersville Area District Library: 333 Ottawa St.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: June 14 - Aug. 18

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Meet Up and Eat Up - Grand Haven Area Locations

*No meals on July 4*

Lake Hills Elementary: 18181 Dogwood Dr.

Monday - Thursday: June 6 - July 28

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Salvation Army: 310 N. Despelder St.

Monday - Thursday: June 6 - July 28

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

*No meals on June 20*

Grand Haven Farmers Market: 301 Washington Ave.

Wednesday: June 8 - July 27

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Meet Up and Eat Up - Holland Area Locations

Boys & Girls Club: 435 Van Raalte Ave.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Holland Heights: 856 E. 12th St.

Monday - Thursday: June 13 - Aug. 11

Breakfast: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

*No lunch served*

Little Hawks: 5678 143rd Ave.

Monday - Thursday: July 11 - Aug. 4

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Moran Park: 515 Maple Ave.

Monday - Thursday: June 20 - July 28

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Summer Fun 4 Kids: 609 W. 20th St.

Monday - Thursday: June 20 - July 28

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

*No lunch on July 5*

Calvary Reformed Church: 995 E. 8th St.

Monday - Thursday: June 27 - Aug. 11

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Buen Pastor Ministry: 111 W. 13th St.

Monday - Friday: June 29 - Aug. 19

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Smallenburg Park: 365 Fairbanks Ave.

Monday - Thursday: June 13 - Aug. 11

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Hope College Graves Hall: 235 College

Monday - Thursday: June 20 - July 28

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

*No meals on July 5*

Maplewood Park: 35 E. 40th St.

Monday - Thursday: June 20 - Aug. 11

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Holland High School: 600 Van Raalte

Monday - Thursday: July 5 - Aug. 4

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West K7: 500 W. 24th St.

Monday - Friday: July 1 - Aug. 5

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Salvation Army: 104 Clover St.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - July 29

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Harbor Village Apartments: 287 W. 40th St.

Tuesday and Thursday: June 14 - Aug. 11

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Meet Up and Eat Up - Hudsonville Location

Presidential Estates: 5075 Presidential Lane

Monday - Thursday: June 13 - Aug. 4

Lunch and Activities: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

*No meals July 4-8*

Meet Up and Eat Up - Jenison Location

Jenison ECC: 2950 Baldwin

Monday - Thursday: June 13 - Aug. 4

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

*No meals July 4-8*

Meet Up and Eat Up - West Ottawa Area Locations

Boys & Girls Club Holland - North: 538 Riley St.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Snack: 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

West Ottawa High School - South Belding: 3600 152nd Ave.

Monday - Friday: June 20 - Aug. 12

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

*No meals served on July 1, 4, 15 and Aug. 12*

Quincy Apartments: 14158 Quincy St.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - June 17

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Great Lakes Elementary: 3200 152nd Ave.

Monday - Friday: June 20 - Aug. 12

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Snack: 3 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

*No meals served on July 1, 4, 15 and Aug. 12*

Leisure Estates Clubhouse: 523 Butternut Dr.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

West Olive Estates Playground: 8930 146th Ave.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.

West Ottawa High School - North Building: 3685 Butternut Dr.

Monday - Friday: June 20 - Aug. 12

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

*No meals served on July 1, 4, 15 and Aug. 12*

Pine Acres: 4940 Pine Acres Dr.

Monday - Friday: Aug. 15 - Aug. 19

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Pine Creek Elementary Playground: 1184 136th Ave.

Monday - Friday: June 13 - Aug. 19

Lunch 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

For more information or to see a complete list of locations across the state, visit Michigan.gov/MeetUpAndEatUp.

