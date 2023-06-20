Here's how you could win free pizza for a year from Buddy's

The giveaway coincides with Detroit-Style Pizza Day and the 77th anniversary of Buddy's opening back in 1946.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some West Michiganders will be winning a year of free pizza from the iconic Buddy's Pizza this week as part of the chain's anniversary celebration.

Buddy's Pizza announced Tuesday that the first 77 people in line at the full-service location in Grand Rapids on Friday will receive free pizza for a year.

The giveaway coincides with Detroit-Style Pizza Day and the 77th anniversary of Buddy's opening back in 1946.

In addition to the giveaway, Buddy's will be donating $1 from every pizza sold at each location to the Salvation Army.

The free pizza giveaway will only go to the first 77 people at the Buddy's location on 28th Street SE. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Buddy's claims to be the creator of Detroit-style pizza and has 22 locations across Michigan. The chain came to Grand Rapids in 2019, and opened a second carry-out location along Alpine Avenue in March 2023.

