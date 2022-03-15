Frosty Boy in Grand Rapids opens for the season

It's a sign that spring is right around the corner when this Creston neighborhood favorite starts scooping ice cream.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first day of Spring isn't until March 20, but that isn't stopping a Creston neighborhood favorite from serving their famous frozen treats.

Frosty Boy officially opened for the season on Tuesday, March 15 with limited hours through the end of May.

The popular ice cream shop is open from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week until May 28 when they expand their hours for warmer months.

The menu features ice cream, including Michigan-made Country Dairy and Ashby's, soft serve and even vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free options. The frozen treats come in cake cones, waffle cones, cups, flurries and shakes.

If you wear a Frosty Boy shirt or baseball hat on Tuesday, March 15, you can get 30% off your ice cream.

Frosty Boy of Grand Rapids is located at 1757 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

