Vote for your favorite fish fry in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Fish Fry Frenzy returns in 2022 and we are once again searching for the best fish fry in all of West Michigan!

St. James Catholic Church in Montague is defending its 2021 championship after being the runner-up the previous year.

The bracket includes 32 local organizations, churches, and businesses known for their delicious fish fry dinners. They are split up into four regions: Grand Rapids, Kent County, Lakeshore, and Best of the Rest.

Each Friday morning on 13 ON YOUR SIDE at 6 a.m. we will reveal who has advanced to the next round, culminating with the winner being crowned on Good Friday, April 15th.

Vote below!

GRAND RAPIDS REGION:

KENT COUNTY REGION:

LAKESHORE REGION:

BEST OF THE REST REGION:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.