Get free guacamole from Chipotle today!

It's National Avocado Day and Chipotle is celebrating by offering free guacamole when you order online.

Chipotle's website says all you have to do is order online or in the app, choose your guac style, and enter the promo code AVO2021.

The offer is only valid on Saturday, July 31 and is for any regular size side or topping of guacamole. However, you must purchase an entrée item.

There's a limit to only one free item per transaction, and you can only claim the free guacamole through Chipotle's app or website.

The offer is not valid through third party delivery platforms like Doordash or UberEats.