Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers debuting in May

Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers will be available in May 2021 in 6.6-ounce bags for $2.49 each.

INDIANAPOLIS — Goldfish is bringing the heat with its newest flavor.

The popular snack brand is teaming up with Frank's RedHot to create a spicier version of the crackers.

"We learned that adults are big fans of Goldfish, and it's an appetite we've never fully satisfied," said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks, in a press release. "'Hot' is the #1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love."

You asked, and we heard you! Introducing our NEW Goldfish @FranksRedHot crackers! In stores soon. pic.twitter.com/bNCoZNsQ9e — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) April 27, 2021

The new ingredients include notes of vinegar for acidity and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers.

If you can't wait that long, Goldfish is giving fans a chance to get a bag before it's released in stores. To enter the giveaway, go to the @GoldfishSmiles Instagram story to unlock and use the custom augmented reality filter, tag @GoldfishSmiles in your story, add #Sweepstakes and post.