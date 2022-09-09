Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

JW's Food & Spirits is set to make their television debut. Not only will popular dishes be shown, the owner will also be interviewed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants.

Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named after their founder, Jerry Weavers, who started it with his family. When Jerry died in 2007, his daughter Christina took over.

As the new owner, Christina Stevenson will be interviewed extensively. She'll be asked about what makes the place special to the community, as many have said it's "a landmark (restaurant) that is a home away from home for many local and seasonal guests."

The most exciting part is that JW's most popular dishes like the White Chicken Chili will be displayed. They'll also explain their menu, as they offer daily and weekly specials, but also have reoccurring ones like Mac & Cheese Monday and Tuscan Tuesday. A lot of their products are carried in J-Dubs Market and Wine Shop around the corner.

September 20 is when the show's production crew will visit JW's Food & Spirits, but the episode will air extensively on social media channels at a later date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.