Grand Rapids' church free breakfast receives boost from county grant

The Kent County Non-Profit Organization Grant Fund allows St. Mark's Episcopal Church to partner with Forty Acres Soul Food for the weekly giveaway.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 12 years, St. Mark's Episcopal Church has been serving breakfast for those in need Saturday mornings at their location in Downtown Grand Rapids.

COVID-19 restrictions have changed how the food giveaway works. It used to be cooked and served inside, but now, it has shifted to the parking lot of the church since March. The Health Department and the Episcopal Diocese of Western MI also restricted cooking service for the crowd indoors, so a challenge arose.

However, recently, St. Mark's was awarded a grant from the Kent County Non-Profit Organization Grant Fund. This allows them to partner with a local restaurant, Forty Acres Soul Food, which provides the food for the distribution.

"We’re also able to support a black owned restaurant, black owned business," said Judy Freeman with St. Mark's, "We’re thrilled to have Forty Acres as partners, because they’re also strong advocates for community and do a lot of work in the community. Our neighbors love their food, so it’s a win-win."

Freeman said the food from Forty Acres, like rosemary roasted potatoes, brisket, and fried eggs, has been a hit with those they serve. The giveaway beings at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday morning, and a line forms earlier than that.

The program takes place every Saturday at St. Mark's, 134 Division North, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Coffee and hot cocoa are also served, and they also give out warm clothes during the winter, personal hygiene products, and personal protection equipment.

"This partnership between St. Mark's and Forty Acres has proven to be of great benefit to us, and we believe our neighbors as well," said Rev. Dr. Christian Brocato in a statement, "We hope to continue the long tradition of serving our neighbors in downtown Grand Rapids for years to come and ask God's blessing on our ministry."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.