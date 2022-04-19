Grand Rapids food truck festival back after 2 year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 'Roll'N Out Food Truck Festival' is back for its 4th year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food truck lovers rejoice because the largest food truck festival in Grand Rapids is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

The 'Roll'N Out Food Truck Festival' is back for its 4th year on Sunday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

Up to 38 food trucks and trailers will be serving up a huge variety of styles and types of food at the event throughout the day.

In addition to the food, patrons will enjoy local live entertainment on the Calder Plaza stage as well as free family-friendly activities provided by community partners.

Picnic space in Calder Plaza is available, so bring a blanket or folding chairs and enjoy the food and entertainment.

Keep an eye on the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association's Facebook page for food truck gift certificate giveaways leading up to the event.

And don't worry if you can't attend the event: there are several more opportunities to enjoy a wide variety of food trucks around Grand Rapids this year.

Food Truck Events Around Grand Rapids in 2022

Roll'N Out Food Truck Festival - May 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Up to 38 food trucks, live music and free family-friendly activities.

Food Truck Fridays - May 20 through Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. Enjoy over a dozen food trucks that rotate weekly throughout the season.

Kentwood Food Truck Festival - June 4 and Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4900 Breton Road SE. The events have over 20 different food trucks, live music and a beer tent.

