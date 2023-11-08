Mac & Cheese Festival gets underway this weekend at LMCU Ballpark

It is the first time it will be in the Grand Rapids area after four years in Kalamazoo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It ain't easy being cheesy, but more than 20 vendors will attempt to make it look easy when the Michigan's Mac & Cheese Fest kicks off this weekend in the Grand Rapids area for the first time ever.

The event will be hosted at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

The festival started in 2019 and has been held in Kalamazoo every year until now.

“We can’t wait to bring this fan-favorite event to a brand new city for the very first time,” said Outlier Events founder Brian Colopy. “Our goal is to travel our events across the state and country to bring these events to new fans each year. LMCU Ballpark and Undeniably Dairy are a perfect fit.”

Undeniable Dairy has been the presenting partner every year, and says it looks forward to bringing numerous fan experiences including dairy "mocktails", educational sessions with Michigan dairy farmers and photo opportunities with the inflatable "Big Cheese".

The festival will include 20 to 30 food vendors from around the region and dozens of drink vendors, including beers, ciders and seltzers. There will also be non-alcoholic options, yard games and live music.

Attendees will receive sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup and a branded lanyard. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets which grant one-hour early entry into the festival as well as more sampling tokens.

