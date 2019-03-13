GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We all know how great Grand Rapids is, but after a feature in Thrillist, so will tons of other people all over the world.

The City of Grand Rapids was features as the "finest place to dine" in Michigan. The Thrillist article listed some very well know and delicious places such as Grove, Green Well, Stella's Lounge, Brewery Vivant, Noco Provisions and Butcher's Union -- among a few others.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's James Starks has been exploring Grand Rapid (and other places in West Michigan) finding all the tastiest places to grab some of his favorites. We call the weekly segment "Let's Eat" and we guarantee it'll make you hungry.

