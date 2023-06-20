Where GRPS students can receive free meals this summer

Across Grand Rapids, 25 locations will be offering free meals and snacks this summer for GRPS students. Many locations also have activities scheduled.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Summer Meals program, multiple locations across Grand Rapids will be offering free meals and snacks for Grand Rapids Public Schools students this summer.

The program kicked off on June 12 and continues through Aug. 12, though start and end dates vary based on the location. There are 25 participating locations throughout Grand Rapids.

The Summer Meals program helps families stretch their budgets during the summer, when students are home and not receiving several meals and snacks at school.

Check the list here to see what meals or snacks are offered at each of the locations, including what days they are offered and the time meals are served.

GRPS students who are 18 years or younger are eligible to participate in the program for free.

Some of the locations offering meals also have summer activities scheduled for your child to participate in.

The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA.

School resumes in the GRPS school district on Tuesday, Aug. 22. To learn more about the Summer Meals program or see a menu, click here.

