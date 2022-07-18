Gun Lake Casino's 'Beer Wall' let's you be your own bartender

Craft Bar Kitchen at Gun Lake Casino has over 40 different beers on tap that you can enjoy by the glass or by the flight.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Long before it ever became legal to serve your own alcoholic beverages in Michigan, Craft Bar Kitchen (CBK) at Gun Lake Casino was letting you pour your own beers.

CBK was the first of its kind in Michigan, letting visitors use a secure key card to purchase and pour their own beers. This came almost a year before it became legal in the state.

The new law lets bars, restaurants and some hotels install self-service taps that can dispense beer, wine and mixed cocktails directly to the customer through the use of a self-serve tap at their table or at a secured dispensing machine.

CBK only has beer on tap right now, but it doesn't leave much to want with 43 different kinds of craft, domestic and imported beers.

"Guests get to sample as many as they'd like. The system charges you per ounce. As you pour, it's charging you. So if you want a full pint, get a full pint, if you want just a taster, you can get a taster. But it really allows the guests to have a unique experience in sampling, you know, beers they've never had, or their favorite beers," said Carter Pavey, the Assistant General Manager of Gun Lake Casino.

The bar and restaurant also has a full menu and a brunch menu which is available on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

CBK was able to have self-serve beer prior to the law being passed because it was located on Native Tribal land.

Pavey says they plan on introducing wine and cocktails to the self-serve wall in the near future.

