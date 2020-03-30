ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University's sustainable farm will be donating its fresh produce to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The university's sustainable agriculture project is an educational farm located south of the Allendale campus.

Youssef Darwich, farm manager and educator, has been maintaining the farm alone in order to practice social distancing. GVSU is also not holding in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

"The garden has to keep going. The food system is a really important asset and we want to get it to the people who need it," Darwich said. "We want to do whatever we can to give back."

In about a month, radishes, beets, carrots, lettuce and green onion will be harvested from the farm. The university is still finalizing plans on where the produce will be donated.

The harvest season lasts from May-October, and the farm will shift to growing peppers, cucumbers, turnips, squash, tomatoes and onions.

"Now, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance of being healthy and the foundation of health is good food," said Darwich. He encouraged everyone to focus on healthy eating during this pandemic.

