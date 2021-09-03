Healthy and colorful Labor Day side dish is a crowd pleaser

Packed with veggies and fresh lime juice, this salad is a great way to use seasonal garden favorites.

Labor Day weekend is here and for many that means gathering with family to enjoy the holiday together.

But a celebratory meal doesn't have to derail your healthy eating. Sarah Hart, of Caledonia, advocates for eating whole and nutritious foods with her popular Instagram account YouCookBeautiful.

Watch the segment to see how she prepares it!

Labor Day Chopped Salad

1 cup black beans (rinsed)

1 cup sweet corn

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup chopped cucumber

3 small avocados diced

1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro

1/4 cup finely chopped green onion

2 TBS olive oil

Juice of 1 fresh lime

1/2 TBS salt & pepper

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl & serve. Add avocado just before serving to keep from browning (lime juice will help avocado stay green)

