GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's for a New Year's resolution or to stay healthy, eating right is always in season and to help keep you in shape between the holidays The Ginger Chef stopped by with one her of favorite recipes.

Chicken Zucchini Fritters

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb zucchini squash 1 tsp salt 1 lb ground chicken or turkey 8 oz ricotta cheese 2 eggs 1 tsp onion salt (I prefer Trader Joe’s) olive oil/butter for sautéing

Method

Using a large box grater, grate zucchini into a large bowl. Salt and let stand for 20 minutes. Put grated zucchini in several folded paper towels or a tea towel and squeeze out excess liquid. Mix together drained zucchini, ground chicken, egg, ricotta and onion salt. Combine well. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add a tsp of olive oil and scoop 2-3 tbsp of the chicken/zucchini mixture in the skillet. You can fit 5-6 patties. Cook over medium heat until 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Serve immediately with honey mustard or store in an airtight container for future use.

You can follow The Ginger Chef on Facebook.

Check out these other Better Bites:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.