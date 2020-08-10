Simple ingredient swaps for your favorite holiday recipes

Health Coach, Shelly Faber with Priority Health, shows us easy ingredient swaps that won't sacrifice the flavor of your dish!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are on the way and as we start cooking, baking and eating more, these simple ingredient swaps can help you cut back on calories and fat in the foods we love.

Priority Health showed us some easy substitutes that won't sacrifice taste for health. Here's a few simple swaps you can make:

Greek yogurt/low fat yogurt for sour cream (1:1) can be used in dips, casseroles and even as toppings on meals like Taco night.

Rolled oats instead of bread crumbs in meatloaf and other casseroles provides less preservatives by using a whole grain and still has great taste.

Whole wheat flour can be used as a replacement for white flour in most dishes whether baking or cooking.

Real fruit in pies and other yummy desserts is a great way to take out syrups, sugars and other preservatives. There are a ton of recipes out there to choose from if this is something new.

Using unsweetened applesauce in the place of oil while baking can keep the food moist and delicious while saving calories and getting rid of some fat.

100% maple syrup is a great way to add nutrients into some staples like banana bread and chocolate chip cookies. This would replace sugar almost on a 1:1 ratio – since it is a liquid, it is recommended to remove a little liquid from another ingredient.

Some great recipes Health Coach Shelly Faber recommends:

If you'd like to learn more about Priority Health, check out their online journal and their Wellbeing Hub. Open Enrollment starts on November 1, 2020. Priority Health can help with any questions you might have. Simply call 833-489-5443.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.