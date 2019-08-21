GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — August is "Kids Eat Right" month and with the start of school, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is helping you get the kids ready with some healthy "fuel" to make it through those days. Registered Dietitian Wendy Brookhouse from The McCahill group joined us in studio to show off some healthy and delicious back to school lunches for the kiddos!
DIY “Un-Crustables”
Ingredients:
- Whole grain bread, flatten with rolling pin, trimmed (or use cookie cutter) to remove crusts
- Banana mashed
- Peanut butter
- Honey
- Prepare sandwich in advance -place in baggie in fridge or freeze
Directions:
- Place your favorite peanut butter and jelly filling in the middle of one piece of bread. Make sure to leave some room on the outer edges, where the sandwich will seal.
- Place the second piece of bread on top, and use glass to seal sandwich, by pressing and holding firmly for 30 seconds. Make sure to remove crusts while the sandwich is still under the glass.
- Flash freeze sandwiches in the freezer for about 2 hours.
- After the 2 hours, you can now place sandwiches in individual sandwich bags or all in one big freezer bag for storage. Homemade ‘Uncrustables’ can be frozen for up to a month.
- When you are ready to use, simply pack in your child’s lunch box frozen, and it will thaw in-time for lunch, or microwave for 15-20 seconds if you need to serve them immediately.
Feel bad about tossing all those crusts? Hang on to those crusts and make croutons or use in an egg bake.
DIY “Lunchables”
- Avocado toast
- Slice ½ avocado, drizzle lime juice and wrap in plastic
- 6 whole wheat crackers
- 12 grapes (pre-packaged)
- Cheese or Canadian bacon
- ‘Tex Mex’
- Chips and salsa
- Refried beans
Hummus & Veggies:
- 'Regular size’ bell pepper, cut in half
- Spread with 2 TBSP hummus
- Quick & Easy option: Mini bell peppers, cut ends, and individual hummus portions
- *Include Frozen H2O bottle for ‘ice pack’
RELATED VIDEO:
More back-to-school stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Get organized for back to school
- Making the grade: Safe and healthy back to school prep
- Back to School trend: all about the P.O.P
- Hottest back to school haircuts
- Transitioning back to school through books
- Look great for the start of the new school year!
- There's an app for that! Back-to-school apps to organize your life
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.