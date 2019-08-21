GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — August is "Kids Eat Right" month and with the start of school, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is helping you get the kids ready with some healthy "fuel" to make it through those days. Registered Dietitian Wendy Brookhouse from The McCahill group joined us in studio to show off some healthy and delicious back to school lunches for the kiddos!

DIY “Un-Crustables”

Ingredients:

Whole grain bread, flatten with rolling pin, trimmed (or use cookie cutter) to remove crusts

Banana mashed

Peanut butter

Honey

Prepare sandwich in advance -place in baggie in fridge or freeze

Directions:

Place your favorite peanut butter and jelly filling in the middle of one piece of bread. Make sure to leave some room on the outer edges, where the sandwich will seal. Place the second piece of bread on top, and use glass to seal sandwich, by pressing and holding firmly for 30 seconds. Make sure to remove crusts while the sandwich is still under the glass. Flash freeze sandwiches in the freezer for about 2 hours. After the 2 hours, you can now place sandwiches in individual sandwich bags or all in one big freezer bag for storage. Homemade ‘Uncrustables’ can be frozen for up to a month. When you are ready to use, simply pack in your child’s lunch box frozen, and it will thaw in-time for lunch, or microwave for 15-20 seconds if you need to serve them immediately.

Feel bad about tossing all those crusts? Hang on to those crusts and make croutons or use in an egg bake.

DIY “Lunchables”

Avocado toast

Slice ½ avocado, drizzle lime juice and wrap in plastic

6 whole wheat crackers

12 grapes (pre-packaged)

Cheese or Canadian bacon

‘Tex Mex’

Chips and salsa

Refried beans

Hummus & Veggies:

'Regular size’ bell pepper, cut in half

Spread with 2 TBSP hummus

Quick & Easy option: Mini bell peppers, cut ends, and individual hummus portions

*Include Frozen H2O bottle for ‘ice pack’

