March is National Nutrition Month, the perfect time of year to remind people about the need to make healthier food choices.

Rebecca Mason, a registered dietitian, stopped by to tell us what to eat and what to stay away from.

National Nutrition Month is an annual nutrition education and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Here are the Key Messages of National Nutrition Month listed on eatright.org:

Discover the benefits of a healthy eating style. Choose foods and drinks that are good for your health. Include a variety of healthful foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis. Select healthier options when eating away from home. Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that's right for you, as MyPlate encourages us to do. Keep it simple. Eating right doesn't have to be complicated. Make food safety part of your everyday routine. Help to reduce food waste by considering the foods you have on hand before buying more at the store. Find activities that you enjoy and be physically active most days of the week. Consult the nutrition experts. Registered Dietitian Nutritionists can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

