Chocolate lovers go nuts for the smooth taste of a classic Hershey's milk chocolate bar. Peanut butter addicts go ga-ga for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Now, those two worlds have collided.

Hershey's has launched a chocolate bar that contains Reese's Pieces candies inside.

The candy bars were launched in celebration of a couple who took their engagement photos in Hershey, Pennsylvania, home of the famous chocolate brand's headquarters. Their names? Jenny Ries and Craig Hirschey.

The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar with Reese's Pieces, as they're officially called, is now available on store candy shelves.

