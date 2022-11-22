Expert shares tips to take your holiday charcuterie board to the next level

If you want your charcuterie board to be a hit at your next holiday party, look no further! We spoke with an expert on how to make a beautiful board.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are entertaining family and friends, a well-designed charcuterie board can be the star of the show.

Charcuterie expert Kate Thompson joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to share the basics of designing a board.

Thompson said the board begins with fan-favorite items that can act as an anchor for your board, like chocolate, crackers and cheese. She also emphasized that shopping local can support your community while finding high-quality snacks to build your board.

For the board Thompson built with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, she began with Manchego cheese.

"I usually put cheese on first, because cheese is my main focus, I love cheese," she said.

Manchego cheese is a hard cheese that Thompson often pairs with fig jam. Next, she added crackers, and said she prefers locally sourced ones.

For the meat, Thompson said you can create rosettes out of salami using a shot glass and careful preparation. It involves arranging the meat in layers, then carefully flipping the glass to place the arrangement on the board.

Thompson said the appearance of the charcuterie board is important to the experience.

"It's a piece of art, you've got to really invest in the art of it," she said.

By creating a beautiful charcuterie board complete with crackers, meats, chocolate and fruit, your board can be a showstopper this holiday season.

