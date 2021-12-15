Recipes: 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings shares their favorite holiday treats

This morning, Meredith, Jay, Emily and Sam are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are half way between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and you know what that means: It's eating season!

The holidays are about a lot of different things, but one of those is food. A feel-good meal or a tasty, surgery treat can truly bring people together in a really beautiful way. Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, holiday treats double as holiday traditions.

That's why the Morning team is sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes. This morning, Meredith, Jay, Emily and Sam are inviting you to sit down at their kitchen tables.

So get your apron on and your measuring spoons ready! It's time to get cooking.

Meredith: Graham Cracker Toffee

Meredith's recipe is a super easy, five-ingredient toffee from Two Peas and their Pods.

All you need to make this ooey-gooey goodness is graham crackers, butter, brown sugar, chocolate chips and chopped almonds or pecans.

►Get the recipe here.

Jay: Peanut Butter Chocolate Balls

Jay's recipe also on needs five ingredients! To make these delicious treats, you'll need some butter, peanut butter, powdered sugar, crispy rice cereal and chocolate chunks.

These bad boys are delicious, but they get even better! They are also vegan and gluten free!

►Get the recipe here.

Emily: Cinnamon & Peanut Butter Rice Krispy Treats

Emily's recipe is a spin on a traditional favorite. These rice krispy treats are so good and so, so simple. All you need is butter, marshmallows and rice krispy cereal. To make these treats extra festive, use cinnamon-flavored rice krispy cereal and add in some min Reese’s Cups.

►Get the recipe here.

Sam: Reindeer dip

Sam's reindeer dip is only three ingredients! All you have to do is mix together some cool whip, marshmallow fluff and hot chocolate mix for this delicious treat. Pair it with some fruit or graham crackers and voila! So good.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.