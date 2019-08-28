GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - HopCat announced Wednesday the addition of three never-before-seen fry flavors to its menu.

The exclusive fries will launch nationwide on Sept. 3, and customers can vote for their favorite flavor online at decidethefries.com.

The new flavors include:

Funnel Cake Fries Beer-battered fries tossed in salted caramel seasoning Served with chocolate dipping sauce

Fiesta Fries Beer-battered fries tossed in spicy taco seasoning Served with a side of sour cream

Shakshuka Spiced Fries Beer-battered fries tossed in the award-winning popular Libyan spice Pilpelchuma



“These new fry flavors give Cosmik fans a chance to experiment and ultimately determine what stays on our menu,” says Shawn Blonk, Senior Director of Food & Beverage. “We researched more than 150 seasonings from around the world and narrowed it down to three, irresistible flavors to vote on: Funnel Cake Fries, Fiesta Fries, and Shakshuka Fries.”

Three lucky voters will be selected at random to win the following HopCat prizes:

Grandest Prize : Become a member of the “menu innovation team," a behind-the-scenes opportunity to participate in a special tasting and provide input into new menu items for 2020.

: Become a member of the “menu innovation team," a behind-the-scenes opportunity to participate in a special tasting and provide input into new menu items for 2020. Grander Prize: HopCat lawn chair, canteen and beer cooler.

HopCat lawn chair, canteen and beer cooler. Grandish Prize: HopCat apparel and a $50 gift card.

HopCat's Cosmik fries are one of the top 10 french fries in American, according to Food Network Magazine.

In addition to the new flavors, HopCat is debuting "bottomless fries" with the purchase of any burger on Tuesdays beginning on Sept. 3.

